English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
DONALD C. WEIL Obituary
Of Oakmont, age 83, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Don was the beloved husband of Lois (Loutsenhizer) Weil for 55 years; loving brother of William (Elsie) Weil of Penn Hills; proud uncle of Deborah (Randy) Parker, Barbara (Tim) Nave, William (Linda) Weil, and Karen Weil; and great-uncle of one niece and seven nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Edith (Duff) Weil. Don was a retired machinist and he spent much of his free time repairing TV's, one of his favorite hobbies. He was also a longtime member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received on Saturday 12 - 2 p.m. in ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Dr. Steve Wilson to conclude his visitation. Don will then be laid to rest privately in Allegheny Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
