MAXWELL DONNA LEE (SCHOFIELD)

Age 80, passed away March 9, 2019 at the Brethren Home, New Oxford, PA. Donna was born September 12, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to Thomas and Aida Schofield. She married Russell Charles Maxwell Jr. on July 22, 1961 at the Emory Methodist Church in Pittsburgh. Her husband, Russell predeceased her. She is survived by her older sister, Jean Fishel; one son and two daughters, Todd and Belinda Maxwell of Hanover, PA, Amy and Jim Barbarino of Washington, PA and Erin and Jay Smith of Jamestown, NC. Surviving are five grandchildren, Joe and Dan Maxwell, Joshua, Jordan and Julia Smith. Donna was a graduate of Peabody High School, Pittsburgh and in 1960 earned a teaching degree from The University of Pittsburgh. She worked at the Pittsburgh Zoo as a Chimpanzee Baby sitter and was on "What's My Line" as such in 1960. She performed on a KDKA radio show called Starlets on Parade. After marriage she taught school at Edwards Air Force Base for 3 years. Returning east she lived three years in Cumberland, MD, to Monroeville, PA in 1967 and Level Green, PA in 1972. When Russ died in 2016 she came to live with Todd and Belinda near Hanover, PA for a year before finally moving to Brookside at the Brethren Home. She was an Avon Lady for many years supplementing the family income and later as a Hershey Chocolate merchandiser for 22 years. After retirement Donna and Russ enjoyed traveling to see friends and family. They enjoyed Pittsburgh Pirate baseball attending two games a week. "Let's Go Bucs." Donna was a member of the Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Monroeville, PA singing in the choir most of those years. She knew and was known by everyone, the butcher, post office, bank, stadium and parking lot attendants among many others. Friends may call on the family at Crossroads Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 5th from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The family will have a private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Crossroads Presbyterian Church music program, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146.