John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas A' Becket Church
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" (WERNER) JANOSKO

On Friday, February 15, 2019, formerly of Pleasant Hills. Wife of the late Michael Janosko; beloved mother of Michael E. (Yvonne), Karen M., Diana Pakstis, Stephen P. (Becky), Kenneth J. (Melinda) and David V. (Kerrie) Janosko; grandmother of Alyssa (Tyler), Brianne, Caitlyn, Logan, Michael, Jacob, Rachael, Erica, Adam, Julia, Luke, Joseph and Noah; sister of Marie (the late Edward) Ufheil. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Betty received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Duquesne University and her Masters Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught in the Pittsburgh Public School District. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas A' Becket Church at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Western PA Humane Society 1101 Western Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
