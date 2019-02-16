JANOSKO ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" (WERNER)

On Friday, February 15, 2019, formerly of Pleasant Hills. Wife of the late Michael Janosko; beloved mother of Michael E. (Yvonne), Karen M., Diana Pakstis, Stephen P. (Becky), Kenneth J. (Melinda) and David V. (Kerrie) Janosko; grandmother of Alyssa (Tyler), Brianne, Caitlyn, Logan, Michael, Jacob, Rachael, Erica, Adam, Julia, Luke, Joseph and Noah; sister of Marie (the late Edward) Ufheil. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Betty received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Duquesne University and her Masters Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught in the Pittsburgh Public School District. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas A' Becket Church at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Western PA Humane Society 1101 Western Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to

www.johnfslater.com