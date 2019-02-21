JOHNSON ELIZABETH K.

Of Pittsburgh, PA went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of February 18, 2019. Elizabeth was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Rome, GA to Katherine Elizabeth Lundy and William Clark Lundy, Sr.; preceding Eliabteh in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband of 53 years, Governor Johnson, Jr. and daughter, Drena Williams. Surviving are daughters, Katherine Allen (Aldophus), Suzette Levine (Gerald), and son-in-law, Ben Williams, Jr. (husband of Drena Williams). Grandchildren, Franklin Means Jr., Alexis Means-McBeth, Tekiesha Penaloza Daniel and Ben Williams, III. Additionally, Elziabeth has seven great-grandchildren, Myya, Madison, Mylik Means, Brianna Williams, Kalel Daniel, Londyn Daniel, Alexander Williams, Bryson Williams and three great-great-grandchildren, Lola Jordan, Joaquin Madison and Marvel Madison. Visitation at HOUSE OF LAW INC FUNERAL HOME, Penn Hills on Friday, February 22nd at 10 a.m., with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

