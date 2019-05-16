ALEXANDER ELVA (NULL)

Age 105, of Valencia, formerly Columbus, OH, on May 14, 2019. Born on Dec. 21, 1913 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph A. and Alice Marie Burchfield Null. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Alexander Jr. Elva is the loving mother of James (Alice) Miller and step-mother of Robert (Diane) Alexander III; sister of Donald R. Null and the late Byron B. Null; aunt of Lori Gardonis and the late Judith Heil and Dennis Null; great-aunt of Christy and Steve Heil, Denise and Joe Null; dear step-grandmother of Robbie Alexander IV and Ann Alexander and step-great-grandmother of the late Robbie Alexander V. Elva and her husband, Robert, were owners of Kingwood Kennels in Columbus, OH, where they raised and bred Rough Collies and American Saddle Bred Horses. She was a member of the Collie Club of Columbus, OH, Collie Club of America, and a volunteer with Friends of Animals, the ASPCA, and Lighthouse Foundation. For her outstanding and longstanding public service, Elva was honored as a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor and recognition by the State of Kentucky. Elva was a devoted member of Boulevard Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, and Gospel Fellowship Church. Friends received Fri. 2-4 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown, where service will follow visitation at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., NY, NY 10128, www.aspca.org