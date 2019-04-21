PROSDOCIMO HELEN V. (PALARINO)

Formerly of Wilkins Twp., age 87, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gregory Prosdocimo for 60 years; loving mother of Gregory B. (Barbara) Prosdocimo of Murrysville, John Prosdocimo of Wilkins Twp. and Debra (Ken) Rudolph of Churchill; grandmother of Steven (Jill), Joseph (Lindsay), Anthony (Jessie), and Benjamin (Brittni) Prosdocimo; Cassandra Trale, Amanda Capobianco; Ken (Alex) and Greg (Kendall) Rudolph; great-grandmother of Danica, Brenda, Austin, Luke, Mathew, Gia, Mia, Joey, Rocco, Kayla, Allie, Lucy, Ben, Gregory, Cecelia, the late Isabella and late Benjamin; great-great-grandmother of Ryker; sister of Concetta "Dolly" Palarino, John (Jean) Palarino, Angela (Joseph) Spadaro, Grace (David) Busha, the late Mary Parente, the late Nancy Rutter, and the late Annette Mullin; and sister-in-law of Paul Prosdocimo. Helen was a proud mother and home maker, noted for her cooking. She loved to prepare meals for her family and their friends. Two aspects of her life with utmost importance to Helen were her deep Catholic faith and the love she had for her family. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek. 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. John Fisher Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Helen will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org.