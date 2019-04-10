WORSING HELEN

On Monday April 8, 2019, of Forest Hills; beloved mother to Ron, John and Christina; grandmother to Derrick, Ben, Jason and Bryan; great-grandmother to seven more. Artist, friend, and inspiration to us all. Helen was a fearless warrior in her ability to provide for family and friends, to lead in her design profession, and to exude artistry in everything she touched. She sought magic, creativity and joy on her 81-year journey. Living her life in accordance with basic goodness, she embodied natural elegance. Thank you for bringing light to this world. Friends received Thursday 4-8 p.m. ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Parish Friday 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Pittsburgh Center for the Arts. www.niedfuneralhome.com