IRENE L. (LENHART) AMBROSE

IRENE L. (LENHART) AMBROSE Obituary
AMBROSE IRENE L. (LENHART)

Age 101, of Etna, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Ambrose, Jr.; loving mother of Gary A. (Marcia) Ambrose and the late John W. (surviving Sis) Ambrose III; dear grandmother of Jennifer Dallal, Phillip Ambrose, Alicia Ambrose, and the late Bradley Ambrose; dear great-grandmother of Zach, Zayne, and Sophia Irene Dallal, Carissa, Maxwell and Bradley Ambrose, Jr.; preceded in death by six sisters and one brother. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to All Saints Church, Etna.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
