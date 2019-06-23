AMBROSE IRENE L. (LENHART)

Age 101, of Etna, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Ambrose, Jr.; loving mother of Gary A. (Marcia) Ambrose and the late John W. (surviving Sis) Ambrose III; dear grandmother of Jennifer Dallal, Phillip Ambrose, Alicia Ambrose, and the late Bradley Ambrose; dear great-grandmother of Zach, Zayne, and Sophia Irene Dallal, Carissa, Maxwell and Bradley Ambrose, Jr.; preceded in death by six sisters and one brother. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to All Saints Church, Etna.