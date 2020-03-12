MATTHEWS JACK RAYMOND

Jack Raymond Matthews, age 87, was peacefully taken back home to his creator in Heaven on Friday, March 6, 2020 from his worldly home in Valencia, PA. Born on March 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Paul Raymond and Beatrice Phillips Matthews. Jack was an executive in Research and Development as well as Long Range Planning for PPG for over 43 years. Jack is and will always be loved and missed by his children, Jack (Josephine) Matthews of Hilton Head, SC, Paul Matthews of Springdale, PA, and Anne (Lewis) Hendershot of Orlando, FL; his four grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessie, Lesley, and Kelly; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Hugh) Lee of Middleton, IN. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Trudy Deason Matthews. Friends will be received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday from 9-11 with a service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Frostburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 82 W. College Ave., Frostburg, MD 21532. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.