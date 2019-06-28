|
LEE JAMES ROBERT
Suddenly, but peacefully, transitioned at home among loved ones. A WWII veteran (USN) and 40-year retiree of the US Postal Service, his most treasured roles were husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his cherished wife of 68 years, Patricia Lee; daughters, Anita English (William) and Valerie Cook (Myron); granddaughters, Erin Cook, Belle English, Camille English and Brieann Cook; brother, Harry Lee; sister, Nora Elizabeth Banks; and a host of other loving relatives. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019, 4-8 p.m., SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10 a.m. in Saint Bede Catholic Church, 590 S. Dallas Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. Interment, Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, immediately following Mass.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019