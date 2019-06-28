Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ROBERT LEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES ROBERT LEE Obituary
LEE JAMES ROBERT

Suddenly, but peacefully, transitioned at home among loved ones. A WWII veteran (USN) and 40-year retiree of the US Postal Service, his most treasured roles were husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his cherished wife of 68 years, Patricia Lee; daughters, Anita English (William) and Valerie Cook (Myron); granddaughters, Erin Cook, Belle English, Camille English and Brieann Cook; brother, Harry Lee; sister, Nora Elizabeth Banks; and a host of other loving relatives. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019, 4-8 p.m., SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10 a.m. in Saint Bede Catholic Church, 590 S. Dallas Ave., Pgh., PA 15208. Interment, Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, immediately following Mass. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now