D'AMICO JOHN

Age 77, of Elizabeth, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019. He is the son of the late Francesco and Assunta (Iannotta) D'Amico and beloved husband of the late Natalie (Kochuba) D'Amico. He is survived by his sons, Anthony (Lisa) D'Amico and John (Mary Beth) D'Amico; daughter, Tina (Scott) Bryer; grandchildren, Tully, Oakley, Reid, Max, Nico, Joseph, Jack, Sophia, Luke, Scarlet, and Heinz; sisters, Immaculata (the late Andreo) Renzi, Antoinette (Giuseppe) Iannotta, Pasqualina (Remiggio) Ciampi, Palmina (Nunzio) D'Agostino, Giulia "Catherine" (the late Domenic) DiStasi, and Maria (the late Alberto) Chiarizio; brother, Giuseppi (Rita) D'Amico; brother-in-law, Steve (Janet) Kochuba, the late Valerian Kochuba, and sister-in-law, Kathy Oliver. He was preceded in death by brothers, Mike (the late Annie) D'Amico and Dominic (the late Betty) D'Amico. John was a retired Quality Insurance Inspector for Bettis Atomic. He was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish, K of C #4210 (where he was a past Grand Knight), and Sons of Italy (where he was a past President). Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Saturday, from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name Church, with Father Carmen D'Amico and Father Tom Lewandowski. Interment following Round Hill Cemetery.