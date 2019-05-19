VRANA JOHN R.

Age 79, of Findlay Township, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved Husband for 54 years to Jo Nelson Vrana; loving father of Thomas (Melissa) Vrana and Jennifer (James) Braim; "PapPap to Alyssa Vrana, Sara Braim, Grace Vrana, Adam Braim and Julia Vrana. John was raised on Troy Hill and was proud of his service in the US Air Force. He received three degrees from the University of Pittsburgh where he served as Assistant Vice President for Business and Finance. Later, he taught graduate education courses at Penn State Beaver. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, being active in the lives of his five grandkids, delivering Meals on Wheels, going to the YMCA, reading and walking in the woods. Friends welcome Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Place Moon Township, PA 15108 on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.