EDWARDS KENT A.

Age 69, of Pittsburgh and Confluence, passed away on July 20, surrounded by his family after a valiant medical struggle. Kent was born in Sharon, PA, on September 3, 1949 to Reese and Geraldine Edwards, both deceased. He attended Kent State University, graduating with a double major in Philosophy and Architecture. After 30 years as an architect in Ohio as well as Pennsylvania, where he served as President of AIA Pittsburgh, Kent and his wife, Cathy, started a Community Development consulting firm. He was also a proud member of Leadership Pittsburgh, Class VII. Kent is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Cathy McCollom; his sons, Ben (Sarah) and Adam (Kate); daughter, Jennifer Dunn; his two adored grandchildren, Lily and Hunter; as well as his sister, Karen Thompson and brother-in-law, Bob of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kimberly and Richard Cravy and Michael and Debbie McCollom, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kent was a man of few words, but each one counted. He will be sincerely missed by all of those lucky to have known him. Friends will be received Wednesday, July 24, at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Highway Wexford, PA 15090 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service beginning at the conclusion of visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Charitable giving was important to Kent so the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Kent's honor to the .