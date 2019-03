DOUGHERTY LOIS (BRUNNER)

Age 89, on Friday, March 1, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Dougherty; loving mother of Joanne (Thomas) Olivo, Marian (Joseph) Goodnack, Donna Devlin Barnett (Pat), Thomas R. (Maria) and Charles Dougherty; devoted grandmother of Marianne and Theresa Olivo, Scott (Jessica) and David Goodnack, Colleen (David) Bratkovich, Chuck (Danielle) and Patrick Devlin, Anne (James) Mariani, Tommy Dougherty and Elizabeth (Jack) Dowden and the late Brian Goodnack; proud great-grandmother of ten; daughter of the late Ralph and Cecilia (Iglberger) Brunner; sister of Donna Brunner and the late Joseph and Ralph Brunner. Lois was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. She volunteered at St. Wendelin Church for many years and enjoyed sewing and crafts. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.