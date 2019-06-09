SUDOMERSKI MAUREEN A. (SCARPACI)

Age 74, of Baldwin, formerly of Southside, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, and friends. Maureen was escorted home to the glory of God's Heavenly Kingdom by our Loving Lady to be with her Lord and Savior. Maureen began her next adventure on the sixth of June, 2019. She was a devoted wife of 38 years to the late Robert D. Sudomerski; cherished and loving mother of Jacqueline A. (the late Mark) Sudomerski Backus, Doug and Anna Sudomerski, Jeffrey and June Sudomerski; cherished and loving grandmother of Robert, Nicole, Joshua, Justine, Andrew, Donovan, Ashli and Devin; cherished and loving great-grandmother of Makayla and Lilliana; cherished and loving sister of the late Joseph Sonny, Judith, the late Rosalie and John Bodner, Carmen, Gregory and Rosey, Marcia Lamanna (late Richard), William and Debbie, John, Lisa and Rick Suess; cherished and loving daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Scarpaci; beloved friend of many, and to know her was to love her. Maureen loved to play cards, do crossword puzzles, word searches, and was an avid wine sampler. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Alzheimers Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.