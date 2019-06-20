|
|
PUHLMAN MICHAEL D.
Age 61, of Butler, suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Father of David (Celena) Puhlman, Jennifer (Carl) Spooner, Megan Forbus, Nicole (Josh) Messing and Lindsay Puhlman; brother of Robert Puhlman, Suzanne Giger, Marcia Petkovich and the late Chris Puhlman; also survived by six grandchildren, Caleigh, Bayleigh, Alexander, Scott, Stella and Ruslan. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019