Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
MICHAEL D. PUHLMAN

MICHAEL D. PUHLMAN Obituary
PUHLMAN MICHAEL D.

Age 61, of Butler, suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Father of David (Celena) Puhlman, Jennifer (Carl) Spooner, Megan Forbus, Nicole (Josh) Messing and Lindsay Puhlman; brother of Robert Puhlman, Suzanne Giger, Marcia Petkovich and the late Chris Puhlman; also survived by six grandchildren, Caleigh, Bayleigh, Alexander, Scott, Stella and Ruslan. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
