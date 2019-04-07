McCULLOUGH PATRICIA B.

Age 80, of Land O' Lakes, FL (formerly Baden, PA), passed away on March 30, 2019. She was born to George and Clara Fiel on February 23, 1939, in Myoma, PA. She is survived by her children, Lynn Ann Hengoed and Daniel (Mimi) McCullough; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Debra Fiel. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. McCullough; son, James P. McCullough; brother, George Fiel; and sister, Linda Kreischer. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, kind heart, and willingness to help those in need. Family and friends will be received Thursday, April 11, 2019, at McDONALD FUNERAL HOME, in Mars, PA from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sts. John and Paul Parish in Sewickley, PA on April 12, 2019, at 10 a.m.