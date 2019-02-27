REINHARD PHILIP L.

Age 92, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Philip was born in Baltimore, MD in July 1926. He was the son of Philip L. Reinhard, Sr. and Margaret Rutherford. He served during World War II in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Boxer. Honorably discharged, he went on to graduate from Washington & Jefferson College in 1950. He had a very successful career working for Alcoa for 35 years and he retired in 1986. His many joys in life included tennis, sailing, and summers at Dewey Beach. Philip is survived by his wife, Alice; his son, Curt and his wife Luann; his son, Jeff, his wife Dolores and her son Jon; as well as his older sister, Margaret Robertson. A celebration of Philip's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by WEDDELL- AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.