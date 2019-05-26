Home

William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 466-8555
REGIS M. AUEN

REGIS M. AUEN Obituary
AUEN REGIS M.

Age 84, died peacefully in St. Clair Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, September 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Baldauf) Auen. Mr. Auen was a retired construction worker, a volunteer fireman with the Castle Shannon Fire Department, and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by two sons, Scott Auen, and Todd Landree; three daughters, Amy (William) Miller, Linda (Ken) Dacierno, and Shari (Robert) Shumovich; a brother, Charles Auen; sister, Catherine Priano; seven grandchildren, Daniel Auen, Connor Miller, Josh Dacierno, Melissa Dacierno, Alex Shumovich, Britney Salapek, and Todd Landree, Jr.; his significant other, Jean Pratley; and her children, Bill Pratley and Ginny Dressler; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Auen was also preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and William; two sisters, Sybilla and Ruth; and a grandson, Matthew Dacierno. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., 828 Richford St., Duquesne, PA 15110, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., at which time a Blessing Service will be conducted by Rev. Thomas Lewandowski. Burial will take place, with Military Honors, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, at 10:30 a.m. (If planning on attending, please be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies by 10:15 a.m.) His family wishes memorial contributions be given to the Castle Shannon Fire Department, 3600 Library Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
