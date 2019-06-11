Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
BUFF RICHARD M.

Passed on June 2, 2019, from his home in West Mifflin where he lived with his mother. Born September 6, 1964 in Homestead, PA. Richard died of liver failure. He was predeceased by his father, Elbert M. Buff of Homeville, PA and his sister, Laura Cerezo. Rick is survived by his mother, Jean Jugan (Brevko) and sister, Debbie Buff-Remele. He attended Pressley Ridge school and worked as a roofer and painter. Ricky loved to play the lottery and help his friends and family any way he could. One of his favorite things was spending time at a friends camp in Marienville, PA where they would hunt turtles and make turtle soup. A memorial service will be held June 21, 12:00 p.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Church, 4200 Homestead-Duquesne Road, Munhall, PA  15120. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 11, 2019
