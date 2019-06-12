TORMA ROBERT G.

Of Wall, age 76, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Son of the late John and late Sue (Secko) Torma. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Mehalik) Torma for 40 years; beloved and proud father of Robert (Kelly) Torma of OH; devoted grandfather of Indika, KeeLee and Marek Torma; brother of William (Lydia) Torma and also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, John (late Mary), Donald (late Mary Jane) and Francis (late Marlene) Torma. Bob was a retired machinist from WABCO in Wilmerding with 381/2 years of service. As a youth, Bob was a pin boy at the former Mosside Lanes (now Lokay's) and became a very proficient bowler before retiring from the sport over 25 years ago. In fact, he once bowled a 299 as the lanes went silent as he rolled for his 12th strike. Bob also loved to fish on Pymatuning Lake. At Bob's request, there will not be a visitation or service. Cremation arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 412-823-9350.