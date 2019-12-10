Home

More Obituaries for ROBERT HANDLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT U. HANDLOW Sr.

ROBERT U. HANDLOW Sr. Obituary
HANDLOW, SR. ROBERT U.

Age 89, of McKees Rocks, passed on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Ann (Zimmerman) Handlow; loving father of Robert Handlow (Laura), Kevin Handlow (Joan), Lynne Ann Hartman (David), James Handlow and Beth Ann Lombardo (Frank); 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of Nick Handlow. As per his wishes, there is no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY, St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with U.S. Military Honors. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, McKees Rocks. www.mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
