NOLL ROY V.

On Friday, July 19, 2019, Roy V. Noll, husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 80. Roy was born on July 8, 1939, in Hedgesville, West Virginia, to the late Turner and Iota Noll. He attended West Virginia University and served in the Air National Guard. He worked at Westinghouse as an electric/field service engineer for almost 50 years. He also served on the Harmar Township Water Authority. On April 25, 1964, he married Barbara Dailey. They raised two sons, Matthew and Joseph, and one daughter, Amy. Roy was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending many hours tending to his garden. He had a passion for repairing and restoring various equipment. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Bruce and Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Matthew (Pam), Joseph, and Amy (Dwight) Hare; his grandchildren, Grace, Turner, Matthew, and Andrew; and six siblings, George, John, Paul, Carolyn, Lucille, and Ruth. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A memorial service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 378 Delaware Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.