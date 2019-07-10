STEZOSKI STANLEY "BILL" WILLIAM

Age 84, of Plum, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and in the comfort of his home. Beloved husband for 51 years of Cheryl (Uhouse) Stezoski; loving father of Brad (Stacey) Stezoski, Jason (Sharon) Stezoski and Bret Stezoski; fun-loving "pap" of Gabriel Stezoski, Quinn Stezoski, Amelia Stezoski, Chance Stezoski and Audrey Stezoski; little brother of Vern (Stezoski) Schiff and Theresa (Stezoski) Corso; and adoring uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Stezoski; his father, Albert Stezoski; and his siblings, Ann (Stezoski) Swisher, Mary Stezoski, Walter Stezoski, Theodore Stezoski and Joseph Stezoski. Bill worked for the University of Pittsburgh in the field of medical research for more than 50 years, starting as a lab technician in 1955. Bill contributed as a co-author to more than 50 publications in medical literature and helped mentor more than 30 research fellows. He was a rare individual who achieved a faculty position as a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - despite not having a doctoral degree. His years of experience resulted in the collaborative creation of a mobile resuscitation device to save the lives of those in need. He was equally proud of his time as a Scout leader and Children's Choir director, just a couple of highlights of the many community and church groups he volunteered with over his lifetime. Bill was a former resident of Homestead and active parishioner of St. Januarius Church in Renton. His favorite place to be was outdoors, where fishing, golfing and exploring nature with his family and friends brought him immense joy. His belief in the goodness we all possess and a respect for everyone, no matter their position in this world, is what truly made him special. Friends received Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, PA 15235. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .