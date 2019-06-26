Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
WILLIAM J. "BILL" HEY


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM J. "BILL" HEY Obituary
HEY WILLIAM J. "BILL"

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, age 69, of Seven Fields, formerly of McCandless Twp. Husband of Mary Jane "M.J." Boeh Hey; father of Ryan Hey (Holly); stepfather of Kimberly Stadtfeld (Glen) and Kelly Paisley (Shane); grandfather of Ryley Hey; step-grandfather of Jake and Brianna Stadtfeld and Alysa and Colin Paisley; brother of Edward Hey, Jr. (Cheryl) and Matt Hey (Jennifer); uncle of Emily, Garrett, Justin and Bryan Hey. Bill was a stationary engineer for Union Local #95. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and belonged to the Keystone Shooting Range. An avid golfer, he worked as a starter at Strawberry Ridge Golf Course. He enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing. A Private Memorial Service for the family is being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. To donate visit www.mmrf.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA 16046. Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
