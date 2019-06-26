HEY WILLIAM J. "BILL"

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, age 69, of Seven Fields, formerly of McCandless Twp. Husband of Mary Jane "M.J." Boeh Hey; father of Ryan Hey (Holly); stepfather of Kimberly Stadtfeld (Glen) and Kelly Paisley (Shane); grandfather of Ryley Hey; step-grandfather of Jake and Brianna Stadtfeld and Alysa and Colin Paisley; brother of Edward Hey, Jr. (Cheryl) and Matt Hey (Jennifer); uncle of Emily, Garrett, Justin and Bryan Hey. Bill was a stationary engineer for Union Local #95. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and belonged to the Keystone Shooting Range. An avid golfer, he worked as a starter at Strawberry Ridge Golf Course. He enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing. A Private Memorial Service for the family is being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. To donate visit www.mmrf.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA 16046. Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.