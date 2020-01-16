|
BROWN WILLIAM RINTOUL
Age 71, of Shaler Twp., on January 15, 2020. We lost him to pancreatic cancer. He had so much more he wanted to do. Husband to Marilyn McElheny Brown; father of Elisa Dawn Gross (David), and Autumn Wind Coyne (David); grandfather of Avery Gross, Weston Gross, Thomas Coyne and Andrew Coyne; son of the late William R. Brown, Sr. and Geraldine O'Connor Rickart; stepson of Jack Rickart Brother of Richard Brown (Donna), Robin Habunek (Greg), Rochelle McKibben and Roanne Wright (Alan). Mr. Brown was a beloved and innovative science teacher at Hampton for 35 years. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and brother. We will miss his sense of humor, artistry and storytelling. We are so sad to lose him well before his time. Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, contribute to: Hillman.upmc.com/difference. Visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020