Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Church
WILLIAM T. WEBER


1946 - 2019
WILLIAM T. WEBER Obituary
WEBER WILLIAM T.

Age 72, formerly of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday October 3, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Jo Weber; his beloved children, Lori and William L. Weber; beloved Pap Pap of Elise and Shannon; also survived by other friends and family. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing Prayers in the Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
