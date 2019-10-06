|
|
WEBER WILLIAM T.
Age 72, formerly of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday October 3, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Jo Weber; his beloved children, Lori and William L. Weber; beloved Pap Pap of Elise and Shannon; also survived by other friends and family. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing Prayers in the Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019