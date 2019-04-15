Resources More Obituaries for Amy Willis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Amy Willis

1970 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Amy Garner Willis Passed away in her sleep on April 4, 2019 at her home in Rockaway, New Jersey.



Amy was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho November 21, 1970 to Eldis "Burt" and Barbara Garner. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She was on the Tigerette drill team.



While living in Bremmerton Washington her son Alex was born. In 1993 She had married Joe Willis and moved to New Jersey. Here David and Morgan were born.



Amy loved her family, cats, Politics and Chef Ramsey.



Alex passed away in February 2018 leaving a hole in Amy's heart that could not be filled.



Amy is survived by her Mother Barbara, Brothers Jeff, Mitch, Quinn and Sisters Wendy Johnson and Kathy Jacobsen. Children David Willis and Morgan Willis. She is preceded in death by her father Burt who passed away in 2014.



Services and cremation were held in New Jersey April 9, 2019. Amy's ashes will be returned to Idaho. A memorial service will be held at a later date.