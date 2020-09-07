David Hugh parker, 49, of Rexburg, Idaho tragically passed away Thursday September 3rd, 2020 in a motorcycle accident.
David was born in Rexburg, Idaho on September 15th, 1970 to Hugh and Evva Deen Parker. David graduated from Madison High School. Then served an honorable two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto, Canada. After his mission he attended Rick's College where he received his Associate's degree. He then attended University of Idaho where he received his bachelor's degree in agronomy and entomology.
David later married Traci Nate from Cokeville, Wyoming in March of 2008. Traci was the love of his life. David and Traci had a combined family with five children. Riley, Braxton, Jasmine, Paisley and Jace.
In September 2009 David left the agronomy business and started a business of his own. The award-winning Parker Insurance. To David selling insurance wasn't a business it was helping people. David's famous quote "I get to help people everyday."
David was a living example of Christ's teachings. He was kind-hearted, hard-working and humble. His true passion was farming. He was always happiest on the farm. His family will miss him and mourn the loss of this great man.
David was survived by his wife Traci Nate Parker. His 5 children Riley Parker, Braxton Delgado, Jasmine (Dylan) Hathaway, Paisley Parker, Jace Parker. His Parents Hugh and Evva Deen Parker. Traci's parents Keith and Lynette Nate. His eight siblings Jyl (Doyle) Jenkins, Amy (John) Young, Becky (Ivan) Earl, DeeAnn (Daniel) Solis, Adam (Heidie) Parker, Spencer (Tara) Parker, and his favorite Denise (Colby) Thomason. Traci's siblings Brian (Rebecca) Nate, Lori (Daniel) Conger, Kevin (Jaycie) Nate, Katie (Martin) Martinez and 36 nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11th at the Rexburg Cemetery. Please bring a chair. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com