Garrick P. Martin of Shelbyville, MO and Idaho Falls, ID passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO after complications coupled with a recent illness. He was 61 years old.



Linda (Keller) Martin, originally from Shelbyville, MO, and Garrick were married April 5, 1997, in Carrollton, GA at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife, and two children, Angelica R. Martin (Cameron French, fiance) and Christina A. Martin, all in Idaho; and one step-brother Barlow Mann (Roma), Memphis, TN.



Garrick was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital, in Bethesda, MD in 1957 to Lt. Commander Guilbert W. Martin and Marjorie (Bedford) Martin, formerly of Norwalk, OH. His father, and step-father, Capt. Carlton A. Alm, were Naval Officers attached to the Judge Advocate General's office in several postings in Europe, including London, UK; Morocco; and Rome, Italy. His mother retired in Champery, Switzerland.



He was educated in Europe, and graduated from high school in Majorca, Spain. He graduated from the University of Memphis, in TN, with a B.S. in International Business/Marketing Management. He attended Tulane University(LA)and Franklin College, Lugano, Switzerland pursuing undergraduate studies. He held a Professional Certification from the Center for Commercialization & Entrepreneurial Training.



Garrick had a creative and varied career. He lived in New York City, NY; Louisville, KY; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Davenport/Quad Cities, IA; and Idaho Falls, ID. Formerly, Garrick was active in building both domestic and internationalmarketing for such companies as Procter & Gamble; Jimmy Dean Meats/Sara Lee; USA Poultry & Egg Export Council; The Southwire Company; ContinuusProperzi International, Milan, Italy; and Technology Ventures Corp. He conducted business in North America (Canada, USA, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina), and the Pacific Rim (Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Southern China). He spoke Italian, French, and Spanish.



In addition to being Dad and Husband, Garrick enjoyed many activities including caring for his pets, traveling, gourmet cooking, skiing in the Alps, golf, swimming, trout fishing, and skeet shooting.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Guilbert Wooster Martin; his Brother, Gibbie Cie Martin; his step-Father Carlton A. Alm; his Mother, Marjorie Bedford Martin Alm; and his Mother & Father-in-Law, Carl & Darlene Keller of Shelbyville, MO.



A Celebration of Life Reception will be conducted in Shelbina, MO at Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29 from 4-6 pm. There will be a reception in Idaho Falls, ID on July 5, 2019 at Sandpiper Restaurant from 4-6 pm. Atlanta religious and reception details are being determined for August 3, 2019.



With many thanks for the support and kindnesses, the family requests that Memorial inquiriesbe directed to [email protected] or 208-206-5947 (family cell); or the Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, MO (573-588-4134).