1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gerald Wayne Holman, 81 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home.



He was born November 9, 1937 in Manassa, Colorado to Ruth Faucett Holman and Smith Angus Holman. He attended Sanford High School in Colorado then continued his education at Colorado State University, attended college in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania then earned a master's degree from Utah State University in mechanical engineering. On June 1, 1965, he married Helen Hope Groom in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with a daughter, Sandra and a son, Ryan. Gerald worked for 8 months at the North Pole, with the weather bureau, then in the Mohave Desert and Salt Lake City; most recently he worked for INL in Idaho Falls as a stress analysis until his retirement.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served as a finance clerk for 6 bishops and for 18 years, served as finance clerk for the church farm.



He enjoyed fishing, numbers and mathematics, and traveling.



He is survived by his wife, Helen Holman, of Rigby; daughter, Sandra Lyn (Kirk) Nelson of St. Anthony, Idaho; Ryan Mark Holman of Lewisville; sisters, Sharon Compton of Spanish Fork, Utah, Ann (Brent) Sowards of Sanford, Colorado; brother, Jim (Linda) Holman of Sanford Colorado; and three granddaughters.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.



A private family service will be held.



Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.