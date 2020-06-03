James Morden Young, 57, of Shelley passed away May 24, 2020.
Jim was born October 23, 1962 in Seattle, Washington to John Morden Young Jr and Virginia Rose Mollick Young. He married Elaine Anne Evans June 3, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a Past Worthy President of the Salmon Bay #2141 Seattle, Washington.
Jim in survived by his wife Elaine Young, daughter Amber Rose (Michael) Murray, Grandchildren Emma Rose, Lincoln James & Avery Lynn, Sister Connie Price and Brothers Richard and Dennis Young.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 3, 2020.