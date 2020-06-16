Janiel Jean Cordon Mayeda, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 12, 2020, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.
Janiel was born July 20, 1937, in Driggs, Idaho, to Delbert C. Cordon and Olive Mae Smith Cordon.
In 1952, she married Tsuyoshi Joe Mayeda, and they made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she helped her husband farm for many years. Joe and Janiel had 5 children: Linda, Keven, Randy, Greg, and Corey.
Janiel worked in the food service for School District 91 for many years and was known as the "lunch lady" in her neighborhood by many of the children until she retired in 2008. Family was always first in her life; she was always there for all of us and always willing to help out in any way she could. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Janiel enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, bowling, and crocheting. She especially loved to cook. You never left her house hungry or empty handed. She always had some kind of treat at the house.
Janiel is survived by her daughter, Linda Mayeda, of Idaho Falls; grandson, Joe Merrick and great-granddaughter, Sierra of Great Falls, Montana; granddaughter, Marci Merrick of Idaho Falls; sons, Keven and Greg, of Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law, Lana Mayeda; grandson, Matt, and great-granddaughter, Nina, of Livermore, CA; Corey (Rachel); grandson, Ethan; granddaughters, Abby and Hannah, of Alger, MI; half-brother, Joe (Denise) Sully, of Pocatello, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; son, Randy; her parents; sisters, Hattie Mae, Ann, and Cheri; and brother, DC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at
Published in Post Register on Jun. 16, 2020.