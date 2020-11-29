Ladene Conan, 86, of Nampa, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa.
Ladene was born March 27, 1934 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Elmer Gough and Phyllis Just.
Ladene has lived in Lower Presto, Blackfoot, Palisades, and Fort Hall. She graduated from Blackfoot High School.
On January 23, 1954 she married Daniel J. Conan in Blackfoot, Idaho. He preceded her in death.
Ladene worked as a clerk for St. Vincent de Paul, provided day care in her home, and worked as a hotel maid. She was primarily a homemaker, caring for her home and children.
Ladene enjoyed sewing blankets. She loved sports of every kind, including Nascar, bull riding, and golf. She was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, and Utah Jazz.
Ladene is survived by her children, Margaret Giannini, Ernest Conan, Rebecca Cooper, Dorothy Conan, Sheryl (Steve) Lutz, Daniel (Kathy) Conan, Kelly (Mary) Conan, Julie (Brian) Conan, Michael (Amanda) Conan, Melissa (John) Calentino, and Jamie (Angel Conan; siblings, Nelda White, Brent Gough, and Paula Sharp; 34 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Conan (2014); parents, Elmer and Phyllis Gough; siblings, Justin Gough, Carla Hopla, and Loris Jensen; granddaughter, Casey Mulkey; grandson, Samuel Conan; and great grandson, Sammy Campbell.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.