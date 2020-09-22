Leighton Michael Willis, 77, of Idaho Falls, Passed away September 18, 2020 from a battle with lung cancer. Leighton was born October 16, 1942 to Rebecca and Elbert Willis in Kansas City, Missouri.Leighton went to school with his best friend Ron Beach in Idaho Falls until both men joined the Navy. After his tour in the Navy, Leighton was offered a position at the INL where he worked until he retired. Ron and Leighton continued to be friends throughout his life.Leighton's circle of friends was not large, but intimate. He surrounded himself with people who understood him and enjoyed his company. He spent most Tuesdays having lunch with his friends Rhonda and Bill Hicks.On of Leighton's favorite past times was eating lunch and socializing with his close friends. When he wasn't eating lunch around town at the other local restaurants with Rhonda and Bill, he was eating at North Hi-Way Café where he met long-time friend Linda Lazzarotto, who spent many lunches with him and was with him as he fought his short battle with cancer.Leighton was preceded in death by both of his parents and a brother, Dennis Willis. He is survived by his dear friends who will miss him dearly.A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 P.M. Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Ross Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet St. in Idaho Falls.