Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Neva's life story with friends and family

Share Neva's life story with friends and family





Fern was born May 20, 1932, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Joseph Henry Robbins and Beatrice Elliott Butte Robbins. She grew up and attended schools in Afton, WY, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.



On November 23, 1949, she married Nathan H. Lords in Garfield, ID. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 5, 2011. Fern and Nathan made their home in Roberts, Idaho. Fern was a cook for 25 years for the Roberts School District.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various church callings. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Fern is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jean Davis of American Falls, ID; Dawn H. Lords of Ammon, ID; son, Nathan Junior (Tina) Lords of Roberts, ID; brother, Myron (Amelia) Robbins of Shelley, ID; brother, Tom Robbins of Quartzside, AZ; brother, James (Judith) Robbins of Sandy, UT; sister-in-law, Nancy Robbins of Gilbert, AZ; 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren with one on the way.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan H. Lords; parents, Beatrice and Joseph Robbins; son, Jay Lords, Sr.; daughter, Anna Marie Lords; grandson, David Lords; brother, Elden Robbins; daughter-in-law, Kay Lords; and daughter-in-law, Louisa Lords.



Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Burial will be at Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, ID.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at





Neva Fern Robbins Lords, 87, of Roberts, passed away May 12, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice.Fern was born May 20, 1932, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Joseph Henry Robbins and Beatrice Elliott Butte Robbins. She grew up and attended schools in Afton, WY, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.On November 23, 1949, she married Nathan H. Lords in Garfield, ID. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 5, 2011. Fern and Nathan made their home in Roberts, Idaho. Fern was a cook for 25 years for the Roberts School District.She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various church callings. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.Fern is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jean Davis of American Falls, ID; Dawn H. Lords of Ammon, ID; son, Nathan Junior (Tina) Lords of Roberts, ID; brother, Myron (Amelia) Robbins of Shelley, ID; brother, Tom Robbins of Quartzside, AZ; brother, James (Judith) Robbins of Sandy, UT; sister-in-law, Nancy Robbins of Gilbert, AZ; 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren with one on the way.She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan H. Lords; parents, Beatrice and Joseph Robbins; son, Jay Lords, Sr.; daughter, Anna Marie Lords; grandson, David Lords; brother, Elden Robbins; daughter-in-law, Kay Lords; and daughter-in-law, Louisa Lords.Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Burial will be at Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, ID.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store