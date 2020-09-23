Russell Richard King, 62, passed away at his home in Butte City, ID on Sept. 10, 2020.
Russell was born on March 6, 1958 in Hawthorne, NV. He was the second of eight children of Samuel Richard King and Mary Louise Rodgers King.
After his dad finished his second term in the Marines, the family moved to Blackfoot, ID and he remained there most of his life. He attended schools in the Blackfoot area.
Russell was a true American Cowboy and his love was the outdoors and horses. He hunted and fished his entire life in places like Howe, Spring Creek, Sawmill Canyon, and Antelope. As a young teen he and his brothers and sisters would go to Wolverine and camp out under the stars. His family also often camped and fished at Spring Creek near Howe. Often the kids woke up in the morning with the bottoms of their sleeping bags nearly in the creek as they had slid down during the night . Grandma Rodgers was also there and taught all the kids to fish, but no one could out fish Grandma! Life was simple and although his family didn't have much the kids always found fun things to do. And they learned to rely on each other, a trait that is still valued today. Russell has a huge extended family and his best friends throughout his life were his many cousins and his Uncle Larry who was close to Russell's age. Larry passed away in 2019, just a few months after he came home to visit. Russell was able to meet Larry and they visited for a while. As Russ was leaving Larry gave Russ a big hug and told him he loved him. This brought Russell a great deal of comfort after learning of Larry's passing.
Russell returned to Spring Creek very often all through his life. He would often be accompanied by his mother and many of his siblings.
As a young man he joined his uncles, brothers, cousins and many friends in Dallas, TX where they plastered swimming pools. This was extremely hard work, especially in the scorching Texas sun. But Russell talked often of the great time they had during those years.
Russell enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved good old country music, western movies, John Wayne and Elvis Presley. His favorite movie was The Outlaw Josie Wales. He even had Josie Wales tattooed on his forearm, however the name Josie was spelled Jose. His family and friends really gave him a hard time about that little typo! To this day we are not sure if this was the tattooist error of if Russell did it intentionally.
Russell married his first wife, Valerie in Dallas. Together they had 2 children - Monica and Christopher. They later divorced.
He married his second wife Donna Tawwater in Dallas along with her two children Stephany and Brent. Together they had Heath and Chelsea. Russell and Donna could often be seen at the clubs where Russell would expertly guide Donna around the dance floor doing the Texas Two Step. They were later divorced.
Russell moved back to Blackfoot in the late 1980's. He received his welding certification; this gave him great pride as he had amazing welding skills. He used those skills for a few years but seemed to gravitate to the ranches and the mountains. His last job was as a ranch hand where he spent the entire summers out in the Howe area watering cattle along with his beloved dogs. He was a very sociable man and also loved to tend bar. This is where he made so many friends in the last years of his life.
Russell married his third wife Calisse and they made their home in Butte City. Russell and Calisse raised her 2 sons, Michael Whitaker and Milo Whitaker. They divorced in 2018 and Russell stayed in the house in Butte City.
Russell is survived by his kids Monica, Christopher, Heath and Chelsea, and stepchildren Stephany Hooks, Brent Tawwater, Michael Whitaker and Milo Whitaker. Circumstances were such that he did not see his kids for many years, but he and Heath had recently reconnected. He was so excited that Heath and his family came to visit him not too long ago.
He is also survived by his father, Samuel Richard King, Blackfoot; siblings Kathy (Will) McBride, Blackfoot; Sam (Michelle) King, Blackfoot; Peggy (Jeff Evans) Shipman, Blackfoot; Billy King, Tennessee; Kevin (Diane) King, Blackfoot; Steven King, Idaho Falls; and David King, Pocatello.
He was preceded by his beloved mother Mary Louise Hart, stepfather Alvin Eugene Hart, and his grandparents, Russell and Verda Rodgers, Joe and Catherine Babich, and Richard King.
Per Russell's wishes, he was cremated. There will be a private family memorial at his favorite spot in Sawmill, and his remains will be placed on his mother's grave in Grove City Cemetery. A private family service will be held at that time.
The family would like to thank Russell's health care provider Karla Adams. Karla loved Russell and made sure his medical needs were met but also made sure he knew he had a friend in her.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
