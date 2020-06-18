Sandra (Sandy) Malloy, 73, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 17 at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A lifelong Iowa native, she moved to Idaho Falls after an illness in 2018 to be closer to her immediate family. Sandy was a Registered Nurse at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge Iowa for many years before retiring in 2013. She was artistically talented and had many hobbies including; photography, painting, engraving, and music. Her family and friends will miss her wit and humor. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick and is survived by her son Joe (Julie) Malloy in Idaho Falls, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A family service will be held at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge, Iowa.



