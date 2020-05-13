Terry Reid Pattee, 79, of Shelley passed away on May 13, 2020 at his home.
Terry was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Donald and Barbara (Phillips) Pattee in 1940. He was raised in the Shelley area graduated from Shelley High School in 1959. He married Linda (Hawkes) Pattee on November 13, 1965 in Goshen, Idaho. He graduated from Ricks College. He worked as an accountant for several potato warehouses including R.T. French Company, Pillsbury, and Idaho Pacific, retiring in the fall of 2019.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald Pattee.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his children David (Cathy) Pattee, Troy Pattee, Teresa (Leif) Watson, Penny Pattee, Jennifer (Mike) Millett, Holly Pattee, his sisters Fraundsie Duncan and Pat (Marshall) Payne. Terry has 14 grandchildren.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to summer vacation every year. Many summer afternoons he could be found on the golf course. Terry enjoyed watching his grandchildren as they participated in sporting events and other performing arts.
A viewing will be held at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) on Saturday May 16, from 9:30 till 10:30 AM. A family Graveside Service will be held at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 13, 2020.