Leonard Ray Greene, 78, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home.

Leonard was born Jan. 14, 1942, in Mingo, Okla. to John Murray and Lura G. (Robertson) Greene.

He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Leonard retired as an electrician at Johnson Controls. He was a lifelong member of Southside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings John Quinton Vise Greene, Enoch Ewing Vise, Lois Ione Whitney, Charles Wade Greene, Joe Allen Greene, Edward Murray Greene, Helen Faye James, Hazel Kay Greene, Catherine Lu Baker, Daniel Chester Greene and Thomas Warren Greene.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years Janice Holton Greene, daughters and sons-in-law Janna and Mark Owens of Poteau and Amanda and Sean Evans of Meridian, Idaho, sister Verla Jean Potts of Cypress, Texas, brother William H. Greene of Poteau, granddaughters Ariel Janea Morris and husband JonDale of Poteau, Shelby Nicole Evans of Caldwell, Idaho and Sydney Noel Evans of Boise, Idaho, great-grandchildren Chance Brylee, Corbin Ray and Caston Reel Dale Morris, special family at heart Valerie Ann and Zaylee Amaya Joyner, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Memorial services under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Jim Reed officiating.

