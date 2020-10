Richard L. Keevil, 83, of Sabinsville, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. There will be no visitation or service. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory, Ulysses. Memorials may be made to Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 US Route 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or at www.animalcaresanctuary.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.