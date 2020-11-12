1/1
Christopher M. Lupacckino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher M. Lupacckino, 64, passed away on November 10, 2020, from cardiac arrest, at his cabin in Tioga County. Born in Pottstown, PA, on January 23, 1956, a son of Muriel (Kolb) Harmon and the late Donald Lupacckino. Chris is lovingly remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Deandra and David Nevill; his son Anthony Lupacckino; his eight grandchildren; brothers Michael and Donald “Fella” Lupacckino; sister Donna Harmon; and cousins Anieda Kovatto and Judy Bossert. Predeceased by his daughter Carrie Lupacckino. He was employed as a contractor and house painter for many years. He loved his friends and family dearly but most of all loved to be outside and to spend time at the cabin. No services are planned at this time. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
637 S Main St
Mansfield, PA 16933
(570) 662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved