Darren Christ
1965 - 2020
Darren Christ, 55, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at home. He was born March 26, 1965 in Pottstown to Gary and Linda (Freed) Christ. One of two children, the Christ family spent most of Darren’s growing up years in Royersford. He graduated from Spring Ford High School in 1983. Darren enjoyed the outdoors and it was not uncommon for Darren to spend his free time hunting and fishing. He even would travel to Potter County to hunt at the New Kilborn Club. He was last employed at Ambler Management Inc. where he did maintenance. Darren will be missed by his parents: Gary and Linda Christ of Pottstown, sister: Tammy Wolfram of Allentown, two nieces, one nephew and three great nephews. Donations can be made in Darren's memory to the Montgomery County SPCA. 19 E. Ridge Pike PO Box 222 Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. Online condolences and links to the SPCA can be found on the website: www.sgsfuneralhome.com. Services will be private at the request of family. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.

Published in The Mercury from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
