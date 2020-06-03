Donald J. Loeper Donald J. Loeper, M.D., 93, of Cumru Township, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:30 am in Reading Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred “Milli” (Misura) Loeper, who passed away July 17, 2011. Born in Reading, Dr. Loeper was the son of the late Joseph J. and Mary A. (Voelker) Loeper. Dr. Loeper is survived by his seven children; Alan J. Loeper, husband of Linda Loeper of Melbourne, FL; Donna Jo Loeper, SSJ of Savannah, GA; Duane J. Loeper, partner of Judith McClintock of Arden, DE; Joseph M. Loeper, PhD, husband of Elizabeth Loeper of Downingtown; Thomas J. Loeper, husband of Denise Loeper of Frederick, MD; John J. Loeper, husband of Veronica Chase of Macungie; and Patricia Jo Loeper of Windermere, FL. Other survivors include his sister, Bernadette Wolff of Johnstown, PA; his 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, Matthew Loeper, Kathleen Sullivan, wife of Christopher Sullivan of Falls Church, VA, Jennifer Loeper, Bridget Loeper, Tara Loeper, Sydney Loeper, Samantha Loeper and Elijah Sullivan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Dr. Loeper was preceded in death by his brothers; Charles Loeper; Reverend Monsignor Richard Loeper and Reverend Fred Loeper; and his eldest grandson, James “Jamie” Loeper. During World War II, Dr. Loeper served in Europe in the United States Army. Subsequently, he graduated from Villanova University and Hahnemann University Medical College. He served the communities of Bally and Boyertown for decades as a family practitioner. He continued to live in Boyertown following his retirement and moved to the Heritage of Green Hills with Milli, where they forged many new friendships. He has been a devout Roman Catholic and active parishioner his entire life, most recently he was a member of Saint Benedict Parish. Dr. Loeper never met a rule he didn’t follow or a person he wouldn’t help. He loved nothing more than spending time together with his large family. With Milli by his side for 60 years, they created countless memories skiing, sailing, traveling across 5 continents, flying airplanes, playing cards and navigating the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. He was generous, kind and charitable, resulting in multiple friendships that spanned more than 85 years. He will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540 Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:00 am. Reverend Philip F. Rodgers, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Church of Saint Benedict Saturday 7:45 am to 8:45 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jamie Loeper Memorial Fund, 16 May Apple Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335 in memory of Donald J. Loeper, M.D. or the Sisters of St. Joseph Development Fund 9701 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.