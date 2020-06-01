Elsie Hedrick, 90, widow of the late Norman C. Hedrick, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 in the Pottstown Hospital - Tower Health. She was born November 27, 1929 in Royersford to the late Robert Ibach and the late Lillian (Yeager) Schaeffer. One of three children, Elsie was a lifelong Royersford/Limerick resident. In 1950, she married her High School sweetheart, Norman and were married for a beautiful 61 years. Five children made for a busy life and Elsie saw them as her top priority. In her later years, Elsie was a frequent bowler at Limerick Lanes, at one time bowling in 2 leagues a week. She bowled in different leagues for over 50 years. An avid Dallas Cowboys fan, Elsie always had a comment about her beloved sports teams and she didn’t miss watching the Phillies and Flyers. Elsie enjoyed giving commentaries about the coaches too! She was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church. Elsie and Norman were regular guests at Spring City Hotel where she only ever ordered the Scallops, which she enjoyed through takeout on Mother’s Day this year. Elsie leaves behind her adoring children: Linda Hedrick of Royersford, Jean Budd (Husband, Steve) of Kennett Square, John Hedrick (wife, Tammy) of Stowe, David Hedrick of Limerick and Melissa Mengel (Husband, Matthew) of Royersford. Her brother Robert Ibach (wife Linda) of Birdsboro, 13 grandchildren, 7 Great grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Sister in Laws: Marilyn Nagy and Betty Hedrick. She was predeceased by her sister Laura Mull and brother-in-law Robert Mull. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday June 6 in Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135, Spring City, with Rev. Janelle Krais officiating. Burial will be immediately following in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. In the future, a memorial event will be planned for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trappe EMS Ambulance Service www.trappefire.org and Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church 594 Church St. Royersford, PA 19468 www.gracelutheranroyersford.com. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.