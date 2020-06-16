Jon Barthel, 73, of Boyertown, husband of Marjorie I. (Rohrbach) Barthel, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Dorothy A. (Brown) Barthel. Jon was passionate about his country. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was proud to serve in the US Marine Corps and ended his career as a Corporal. Jon was a member of the Boyertown Marine Detachment Club, and you could see him marching in the local parades. He enjoyed watching sports on T.V. and enjoyed going out to breakfast with friends Kim and Don every morning. Surviving along with his wife are two daughters Tina M. Wheeler wife of Mike, and Joni L. Fusco significant other to Robert Grossman; two grandchildren Alexa and Anthony Hoey; three sisters Diane Gumbarge, Sandra Ellis, and Theresa Barthel and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Jon was predeceased by his brother Ralph M. Ferguson. A graveside service will be held Friday June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jon’s memory to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation at www.marineheritage.org. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.