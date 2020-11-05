1/1
Anna Mae Tompkins
1926 - 2020
Anna Mae Tompkins

LAGRANGEVILLE - Anna Mae (Place) Tompkins, 94, of LaGrangeville, NY passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home, as she wished, after a long illness. She was born on October 25,1926 to Willard and Mellissa (Hunt) Place in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was one of 11 children. She was a graduate of Arlington High School.

On June 14, 1945 in Pawling, NY she married Vernon (Tommy) Tompkins. They were married 54 years until his passing on December 20, 1999.

Anna was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Jim, Charles, George, Willard, Fannie Ferris, Lilian Robinson, Grace Cole, Maryjane Wilkinson and Marion Ong.

Surviving are her four daughters and their spouses, Connie and Charles Bloodgood, Wendy and Joe Devens, Ellen and Terry Spain, Jessica and Steve Bathrick, 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Richard Place along with many nieces and nephews on both the Place and Tompkins sides.

Her greatest joy was time spent with all babies and children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Anna was a member of the LaGrange Fire Department Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary.

Special thanks to her earth angel caregiver, Myrtle, who has taken care of Mom for over the past few years and Hudson Valley Hospice for their assistance at the end.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at the Freedom Plains Church Cemetery, Stringham Road, LaGrangeville, NY at 11am on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Hudson Valley Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the LaGrange Rescue Squad. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
the Freedom Plains Church Cemetery
