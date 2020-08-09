Anthony "Tony" R. Nardone Sr.
Hudson, NY - Anthony (Tony) R. Nardone, Sr., 90, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Fireman's Home in Hudson, NY with his loving wife, Marian, by his side.
Born in Poughkeepsie on March 13, 1930, he was the youngest child of the late Arduino and Mary Cardinale Nardone.
On May 17, 1969 he married Marian C. Capuano in Poughquaq, NY. They enjoyed 51 wonderful years together in Poughquag. Mrs. Nardone survives him at the Fireman's Home.
After graduating from Arlington High School in 1950, Mr. Nardone served in the United States Army as a medic in Germany during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
Tony owned Little Anthony's tavern in Poughquag from 1967 to 1973 and was a self-employed General Contractor until his retirement in 1986.
He was a life member of the Beekman Fire Department and was Beekman Town Constable. He loved Country music, his BSA motorcycle and going to the motorcycle races in Laconia NH for many years. He was always an outdoorsman, hunting and fishing in younger years and always outside keeping his lawn perfectly manicured or tinkering in the garage.
Tony was a loving husband, father and grandfather that would do anything for his family. He was a mentor and father- figure to those who needed him, especially his niece Brenda Bovee. He was our "Mr. Fix-it" at a moment's notice. We will always remember his sense of humor and practical jokes and all the holidays and good times at Poppy's house.
Surviving are his wife, Marian, his children, Anthony Nardone, Jr. and wife Doris of Poughkeepsie, Nancy Wells and husband David of Hyde Park, Elizabeth Kirchner of Highland and Lorraine Ruffino and husband Andrew of Morris, NY.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Anthony Nardone III, Lisa Nardone, Paul Nardone, Todd Johnson, Nicole Howie, Daniel Kirchner and Rebecca Ruffino.
Also are four great-grandchildren, Gianna Johnson, Ana Kirchner, Connor Howie and Cadence Howie and many nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his three favorite sisters-in-law, Lorraine Casella, Susan Mercay and Diane Capuano.
He was predeceased by six sisters, Grace Nazzaro, Mary Poluzzi, Lisandra Rose, Yolanda Cioffi, Frances DeBonis and Gilda Iannucci; and two brothers, Philip Nardone and Frank Nardone. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law Roger Kirchner.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2:00 to 4:00pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, 4365 Albany Post Rd. Hyde Park, NY. Graveside service is Thursday, 10:00am at St. Peters Cemetery with military honors. Masks and social distancing are required for both.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at the Fireman's Home for their wonderful and compassionate care and for going above and beyond in all you do.
Memorial donations may be made to FASNY Fireman's Home, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY 12534
For directions or to send a online condolence from the safety of your home please visit, www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.