Bascom Gerald Durham



Poughkeepsie - Bascom Gerald Durham was promoted from earthly labors to Heavenly rewards on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Bascom was born on September 6, 1951 to the late Fannie Mae Tippens-Durham and Hobart Durham Sr. in Freestone County Oakwood, TX.



His education began in 1956 in the Butler School District. There he attended, the Butler High School for early schooling through high school. In May 1970 he graduated from Butler with the 4th highest GPA in the class of 23 students; September 1970 he enrolled in Prairie View A & M University for 4 years. He graduated with a major in Political Science, a minor in History. Prairie View A & M, was established as a land Grant College by President Abraham Lincoln after the abolishment of slavery in (1964-1965), 13th Amendment, mainly for descendants of former slaves and for all able bodied males, it was mandatory to participate in the Reserved Officers Training Corp (ROTC), for the first two years. He selected the Army and for the final two years for Advanced Corp.



In 1973 after completing requirements, he graduated from Prairie View A & M as the first (1st) graduated to enter in the Army Airborne School in Fort Benning, GA., Jump school, he also completed his training at Fort Riley, Kansas and was commissioned into the United States Army as Second Lieutenant. He served 14 years in Active Duty there was much hard work, education and traveling, foreign and near.



Some of his military education: graduate of Armor Officers Basics School, Adjutant General Officers School, Covental Italian School, Equal Opportunity Officers School, Southern European Task Force School and much more.



Military Personal Awards and Accommodations while on Active Duty: The Army Meritorious SVC Medal, is the highest medal awarded during Peace Time; Army Accommodations Medal; Army Achievement medal; Army National Defense SVC Medal; Army SVC Ribbon; Overseas SVC Ribbon; Parachutist Badge and many others. July 1986 he resigned his commission as officer and Full Active Duty and entered into NYS Army National Guard at Fort Drum, Watertown, NY, while there he establish the order of Eastern Star, he himself was a member of a number of houses OFY Prince Hall Freemasony (32 degree). He and his brother were initiated by their father.



On September 4, 1986, he became employed by NYS DOT as a Regional Compliant Specialist, soon he was promoted to Minority Business Specialist. He retired on September 9, 2010.



While in National Guard, he transferred to Mattydale, NY then to NYS National Guard Headquarters, Latham, NY, while there, he was promoted to Rank Senior Warrant Officer. A 26 year military SVC Veteran he was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Four, the highest rank black CWO4 in NYS. In this position for 10 years, he traveled extensively to Army bases, mobilizing the reservists into active duty. 1990 he was activated into active duty during Desert Storm.



On September 11, 1993, he married Virginia C. Burrow. Bascom was on active duty at the Pentagon that ended September 30, 2000 less than a year before the terrorist attack on 9/11/2001. December 3, 2003 after much thought and consideration he resigned his commission as CWO4. He then became the Past Commander of American Legion and Sgt-at-Arms at Lafayette Post #37 for 22 years until his transition.



He was an active member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY where he served as a Deacon, Fine Gold Men's Ministry, Security Guard, Soup Kitchen, Military Ministry (sounding tap), Baptism Ministry.



He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Virginia C. Burrow-Durham; one son, Robert LC Durham of Houston, TX; 2 daughters, Sophia NC Durham of Houston, TX and Katharine McAleer of Kentucky; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, LaRue Hooks (Margin) of Waco, TX and Allie Fae Moore (Alvin) of California; 4 brothers, George D. Durham of Houston, TX, Issac Durham (Susan) of Oakwood, TX, Richard Durham (Karen) of Oakwood, TX and James R. Durham of Houston, TX and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.



He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents; 4 brothers, Thomas A. Hobart Jr., Thurman, Jim D; 2 sisters, Thelma L. Roquemore and Texanita Bluith; several aunts and uncles.



He touched and had an impact on many lives, young and old.



His commissions and assignments are completed now, and his living was not in vain.



"LASTLY HE WAS AN AVID AND LIFELONG DALLAS COWBOY FAN"



"REST IN PEACE BASCOM"



YOU WERE LOVED AND WILL SURELY BE MISSED



