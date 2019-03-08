Carol Anderson



Winchester, VA - Carol B. Anderson, 81, a resident of Winchester, VA for 2 years and formerly of Fishkill and Beacon, died on March 4, 2019 at her home.



Born in Beacon in 1937, she was the daughter of Irving and Helen (Hodge) Boss. Carol had worked as a secretary for the Ford Motor Company in Beacon, and also for the Alps Sweet Shop. She volunteered in the school library at the Fishkill Elementary School. Carol enjoyed horseback riding, and had "Carol's Funny Farm" for many years.



In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Anderson; and her siblings, David Boss, Eugene Boss and Janet Bopp. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mindy and David Dybas, Aaron and Carol Pellerin, Jackie and Steve Pennington, and Laura and Jim Burke; her grandchildren, Stephanye Maloney, Cindi and Greg Pullen, Joseph and Amanda Pellerin, Nick and Sara Pellerin, Tyler Pellerin, Cody and Cara Anderson, Dillon Losee, and Austin Conklin; her siblings, Frances Henry, Carl "Butch" Boss, and Dora Russell; and her sisters-in-law, Auncy Boss and Linda Boss; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3 - 6 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill.



Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.



Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary